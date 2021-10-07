January 6 committee issues new subpoenas for 2 leaders of 'Stop the Steal' group

The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol issued a new round of subpoenas on Thursday, targeting two leaders of the "Stop the Steal" group, Ali Alexander and Nathan Martin, who are also affiliated with the planning of the "Stop the Steal" rally that was a precursor to the attack.
In addition to seeking depositions from Alexander and Martin, the committee is requesting records from both individuals as well as Stop the Steal LLC, the organization affiliated with the event.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
