The House select committee investigating the deadly January 6 riot on Capitol Hill announced Monday it is issuing six additional subpoenas to top Trump campaign associates as it continues to seek testimony and documents from key witnesses in the sweeping probe.
With this round of subpoenas, the committee is targeting top individuals from former President Donald Trump's reelection campaign who were involved in promoting the lie that the presidential election was stolen.
The six subpoenas are going to:
- Trump 2020 campaign manager William Stepien
- Former senior adviser to the campaign Jason Miller
- John Eastman, an attorney who helped craft Trump's argument that the election was stolen
- Michael Flynn, who was involved in meeting about how the Trump campaign wanted to promote the lie that the election was stolen
- Angela McCallum, national executive assistant to former President Trump's 2020 reelection campaign
- Bernard Kerik, who participated in a meeting at the Willard Hotel centered around overturing election results.
All six individuals are being asked to supply the committee with documents on November 23, with depositions scheduled spanning the last week of November into mid December.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
