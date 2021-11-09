The House committee investigating the deadly January 6 riot at the US Capitol announced on Tuesday a new batch of 10 subpoenas to former White House officials under President Donald Trump, as the panel charges ahead in seeking testimony and documents from witnesses relevant to its probe.
The subpoenas follow six others that were announced Monday. Tuesday's recipients are being asked to turn over documents to the committee on November 23, and depositions are scheduled throughout December. They include:
- Nicholas Luna, former President Donald Trump's personal assistant
- Molly Michael, Trump's special assistant to the President and Oval Office operations coordinator
- Ben Williamson, Trump's deputy assistant to the President and senior adviser to then-chief of staff Mark Meadows
- Christopher Liddell, former Trump White House deputy chief of staff
- John McEntee, Trump's White House personnel director
- Keith Kellogg, national security adviser to then-Vice President Mike Pence
- Kayleigh McEnany, former White House press secretary under Trump
- Stephen Miller, Trump senior adviser
- Cassidy Hutchinson, special assistant to the President for legislative affairs
- Kenneth Klukowski, former senior counsel to Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark.
