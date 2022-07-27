The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, has been engaging with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and he could sit for a closed-door deposition with the panel as soon as this week, multiple sources familiar with the committee's schedule tell CNN.

Pompeo's potential appearance comes as the committee has shown an increased interest in members of then-President Donald Trump's Cabinet. A source connected to the committee's investigation said they are particularly interested in conversations surrounding the 25th Amendment after the events of January 6.

