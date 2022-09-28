The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol will interview Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, "sometime this week," the panel's chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, told CNN Wednesday.

Thomas' attorney, Mark Paoletta, confirmed the voluntary interview in a statement last week, saying, "As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas is eager to answer the Committee's questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election. She looks forward to that opportunity."

CNN's Jamie Gangel, Ariane de Vogue and Zachary Cohen contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.