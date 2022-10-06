wire January 6 committee announces October 13 public hearing By Annie Grayer and Zachary Cohen, CNN Oct 6, 2022 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection announced Thursday that the panel's next public hearing will be October 13 at 1 p.m. ET.The committee had to reschedule this hearing, which was originally set for the end of September, because of Hurricane Ian.This will be the panel's tenth hearing since it formed. It did not specify the topic of the hearing in its announcement.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +2 Local News Rolling Hills Library looks to relocate Local News Pumpkinfest kicks off this weekend +2 Election New voter ID law in effect for November elections +2 Public Safety Three taken to Mosaic after Wednesday morning accident More Local News → 0:33 Sunny Thursday Forecast 7 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 0:31 National Video Marriott Vacations Worldwide leads the hospitality sector on Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces(r) list. 12:42 National Video SPT LIVE on Tuesday, October 4th 1:36 National Video EPAM Named to Newsweek’s 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for the Second Consecutive Year
