A January 6 rioter who carried two loaded handguns onto US Capitol grounds during the insurrection was sentenced to 60 months in jail on Friday after pleading guilty to assaulting an officer that day and unlawfully carrying a firearm.

Mark Mazza, 56, entered the Capitol grounds armed with two handguns, one of which -- a revolver called the "Judge" loaded with shotgun shells and hollow point bullets -- he lost on the lower west terrace just outside the building.

CNN's Casey Gannon contributed to this report.

