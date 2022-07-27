A January 6 rioter accused in the assault of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick pleaded guilty on Wednesday to disorderly conduct and entering and remaining in a restricted area in connection to the US Capitol attack.

George Tanios, who purchased two cans of bear spray and two cans of pepper spray prior to the riot, faces up to a year behind bars according to his plea agreement, which was read aloud in court Wednesday. He will be sentenced in December.

CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz contributed to this report.

