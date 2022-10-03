The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, argued to a federal judge Monday night that Trump election attorney John Eastman has been "consistently unreliable" as he's tried to protect his communications from the ongoing probe and that the investigators should now get access to more emails from one of his work email accounts.

The judge, David O. Carter of the federal district court in central California, already released many of Eastman's emails from around January 2021 to House investigators, but the two sides are still arguing over 562 additional documents from Eastman's Chapman University email account.

