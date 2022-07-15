wire Ivana Trump's death ruled accidental by medical examiner By Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN Jul 15, 2022 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ivana Trump, an ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, died of "blunt impact injuries" to the torso, New York City's medical examiner said Friday.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Restaurant Inspections June restaurant inspections Local News Amelia Earhart statue to be placed in U.S. Capitol on July 27 Local News Food for Kids founder encourages kids to 'come and be kids' +3 Education Grant program helps districts meet salary minimum More Local News → 0:34 Friday Weather 13 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 0:17 National Video Linton Road Bridge reopens 2:13 Tn Exchange Democrats rally before abortion bill passage 4:47 National Video Ten Hochman: Recalling the calls of Mike Shannon, Cardinals’ voice who turns 83
