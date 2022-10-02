Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said Sunday that "it's never ever OK to be a racist" when asked about former President Donald Trump's personal attack on Elaine Chao, his onetime Transportation secretary. Scott offered a measured response to Trump's mocking of a notable Asian American in the GOP.

Trump, in a Friday night post on his social media platform Truth Social, directly ridiculed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Chao, the Kentucky Republican's spouse, referring to her as the senator's "China loving wife, Coco Chow!"

CNN's Eric Bradner, Manu Raju, Alex Rogers and Simone Pathe contributed to this report.

