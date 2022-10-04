President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday will mark 100 days since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court with the second meeting of the administration's Task Force on Reproductive Health Care Access.

The President and vice president are set to announce two additional steps toward boosting abortion protections at the meeting, which is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. White House Gender Policy Council director Jen Klein said in a 100-day report obtained by CNN that the moves build on existing efforts toward protecting reproductive health care at the federal level, including executive actions announced over the summer.

