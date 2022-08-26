Former President Donald Trump and his allies dismissed the affidavit that led to an FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida this month as politically motivated, saying after a redacted version was released on Friday that "what is unredacted only further supports" Trump's claims of political persecution.

"The release of the heavily redacted, overtly political affidavit only proves that the Biden administration is desperate to cover up their unprecedented, unnecessary and un-American raid against President Donald J. Trump," Taylor Budowich, a spokesman for the former President, wrote on Twitter moments after the unsealed affidavit was made public.

