Few Senate races have seen as much television advertising in the past month as the contest in Wisconsin, with Republican incumbent Ron Johnson attacking his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, on crime, while Barnes hammers the senator over his opposition to abortion rights.

But for months, polls have shown that voters in the state identify the economy and inflation as top factors in determining their vote in November.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.