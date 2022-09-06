GOP senators are privately alarmed at the cash problems facing Sen. Rick Scott's National Republican Senatorial Committee, uneasy over his feud with Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell and worried that their internal issues could undercut their already difficult road back to the majority this fall.

Behind the scenes, GOP senators are maneuvering to make up for the committee's cash shortfall, with discussions underway to take matters into their own hands to circumvent the NRSC entirely and directly help candidates who need critical resources down the homestretch of the high-stakes campaign, according to multiple GOP sources.

CNN's Ted Barrett, Morgan Rimmer and Ali Zaslav contributed to this report.

