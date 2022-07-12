wire ISIS leader in Syria killed in drone strike, US says By Oren Liebermann, CNN Jul 12, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The US carried out a drone strike in northwest Syria on Tuesday that killed Maher al-Agal, the leader of ISIS in Syria, US Central Command said.A senior ISIS official closely associated with Maher was seriously injured during the strike, CENTCOM said in a statement. An initial review indicated that there were no civilian casualties."The removal of these ISIS leaders will disrupt the terrorist organization's ability to further plot and carry out attacks," said Col. Joe Buccino, a spokesman for CENTCOM.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Parks Efforts continue to remove dead trees Business Mystical Light closing doors after 25 years Education New framework tackles English learning Public Safety City safety procedures reduce risk of flash floods More Local News → Local Forecast 4 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 0:46 National Video Liftmaster's new Smart Video Intercom System simplifies access for small multifamily buildings. 1:26 National Video TheSexTalk.com - Parents can feel lost talking to their kids about sex, so we created a comprehensive video course to help them have a clear, confident, and ongoing sex talk with their kids. 0:56 National Video Meet Chris Flores — Favor's first-ever Chief Taco Officer.
