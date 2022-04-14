The last member of the ISIS cell known as the "Beatles," a British group of fighters, was convicted by a jury Thursday of assisting in the kidnapping and deaths of four Americans between 2012 and 2015.
El Shafee Elsheikh was charged with eight counts including four conspiracy charges relating to his work with ISIS and four charges of hostage taking resulting in death of Americans James Foley, Steven Sotloff, Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
