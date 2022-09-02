An Iraq War veteran and former Democratic Party official on Friday criticized the presence of US Marines in the backdrop of President Joe Biden's speech in Philadelphia, during which he issued stinging political criticism of Republicans.

"We need to make sure that our military is as removed from politics as possible and it's not right if a Democrat uses the military as a political pawn and it's not right if the Republican Party does it as well. None of our politicians or elected leaders should do that," Allison Jaslow, a former executive director of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, told CNN's Brianna Keilar on "New Day."

