Iran nuclear talks to resume in Vienna

A new round of talks to try to salvage the Iran nuclear deal will convene in Vienna this week, although the Biden administration has low expectations for reaching a breakthrough after more than a year of negotiations.

Top European Union official Enrique Mora announced on Twitter Wednesday that he was heading to the Austrian capital to discuss returning to full implementation of the nuclear agreement on the basis of a proposal put forward by top EU diplomat Josep Borrell in recent weeks.

