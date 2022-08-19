Iran has officially dropped a key "red line" demand that had been a major sticking point in efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal, a senior administration official told CNN.

In its Monday response to a draft nuclear deal agreement proposed by the European Union -- which the EU has described as a "final" draft -- Iran did not demand that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps be removed from the State Department's list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations, the official said.

CNN's Jennifer Hansler contributed reporting.

