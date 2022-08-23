Iran drops another key demand as prospects for revived nuclear deal increase

Iran has dropped another key demand related to nuclear inspections as negotiations continue over reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

Iran has dropped another key demand related to nuclear inspections as negotiations continue over reviving the Iran nuclear deal, a senior administration official tells CNN.

It's a development that could make a breakthrough more likely after Tehran dropped another key request last week.

CNN's Adam Pourahmadi and Jennifer Hansler contributed reporting.

