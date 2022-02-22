Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden's upcoming State of the Union address.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy announced on Tuesday that Reynolds will give the Republican address to the nation from Des Moines, Iowa, after the conclusion of the Biden's speech. His remarks are scheduled to take place next week on Tuesday, March 1.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
