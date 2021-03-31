Rita Hart, a Democratic candidate for a US House seat in Iowa, announced Wednesday she had "made the decision to withdraw my contest before the House Committee on Administration," effectively ending her bid to overturn the outcome of last fall's election.

Hart lost the 2020 race in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District to Republican Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks by six votes and had asked the Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives to investigate the results, including 22 ballots her campaign argued should have been counted that would have flipped the results in her favor.

The House had the ability to investigate and possibly reject the election results.

This story is breaking and will be updated.