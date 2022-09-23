The intelligence community is restarting work on both the classification review and the so-called damage assessment related to former President Donald Trump's storage of classified materials at his Mar-a-Lago residence and resort, according to a statement of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The ODNI had temporarily paused its work earlier this month after US District Judge Aileen Cannon issued an order that halted any use of the seized materials for the Justice Department's criminal investigation. Although she said that the intelligence community's assessment could continue, the DOJ maintained that the two efforts were inextricably intertwined and halting one halted the other.

CNN's Katelyn Polantz and Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.