Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, a leading election denier who lost last month's Republican primary for secretary of state, has paid the required amount for a recount of the contest.

The Colorado Secretary of State's Office confirmed that it "received and accepted the required funds for a discretionary statewide recount," which the office told CNN cost Peters $255,912.33.

