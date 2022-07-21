A Colorado judge on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, a leading election denier who lost last month's Republican primary for secretary of state, after she allegedly violated the terms of her bond for a second time.

Peters is accused of sending an email to the county director of elections in violation of a court order, according to an affidavit filed with the Mesa County District Court.

CNN's Eric Bradner contributed to this report.

