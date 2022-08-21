Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb of Indiana on Sunday announced that he arrived in Taiwan, becoming the latest US official to visit the self-governing island amid its escalating tensions with China.

"I appreciate the warm welcome to Taiwan from Douglas Hsu, Taiwan Director of North American Affairs," the governor posted on Twitter, along with a photo of him and Hsu.

CNN's Eric Cheung and Devan Cole contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.