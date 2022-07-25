Indiana lawmakers are reconvening on Monday to consider more restrictions on abortion, the first state to hold a special session with the goal of potentially curtailing abortion rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month.

A special Indiana General Assembly committee will meet at 1 p.m. ET Monday to discuss Senate Bill 1, which would prohibit abortion unless the procedure was necessary to prevent a "substantial permanent impairment" to the life of the mother. Republicans control the state legislature.

CNN's Rebekah Riess and Devan Cole contributed to this report.

