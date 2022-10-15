Betsy Johnson casts herself as the candidate for Oregon governor who will speak for voters who are "fed up" with homeless encampments and trash-strewn streets and tired of watching Republicans and Democrats "fight like two cats in a sack."

The former Democratic state senator, now running as an independent, likes to boast that she is not campaigning as "Miss Congeniality" and promises to govern from the center. Johnson argues that the policies of Democratic gubernatorial nominee Tina Kotek -- the former state House speaker who is appearing at a private fundraising reception with President Joe Biden on Saturday -- would leave the state "woke and broke," while stating that her Republican opponent, Christine Drazan, a former state House minority leader, would endanger women's reproductive rights.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.