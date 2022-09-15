Republicans in Wisconsin have in recent weeks hammered Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on crime, casting the Democratic nominee to take on GOP Sen. Ron Johnson as "dangerous" as they seek to reach the small swath of suburban voters who could decide one of the nation's most competitive Senate races.

The ads -- which feature comments Barnes has made in interviews in recent years -- offer a window into the GOP's shifting strategy less than two months before the midterm elections. Candidates and outside groups are expanding their focus beyond inflation concerns as gas prices drop and the backlash over the US Supreme Court's decision to end federal abortion rights has reshaped the political landscape.

