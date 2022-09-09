In Senate races across the country, candidates are locked in a debate over debates

Herschel Walker, left, and Raphael Warnock are pictured in a split image.

 Getty Images

Voters looking to see their Senate candidates put to the test on a debate stage may only get one opportunity this fall, while others may be entirely out of luck.

Debate participation -- or lack thereof -- has become its own political weapon on the campaign trail, wielded by Democrats and Republicans alike as they accuse their opponents of avoiding public scrutiny or demanding ludicrous conditions.

