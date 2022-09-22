When Mehmet Oz was vying for the GOP Senate nomination in Pennsylvania, his argument was simple: He could do better than any other Republican in the populous and politically moderate counties around Philadelphia in a general election.

The argument -- along with an endorsement from former President Donald Trump -- helped him narrowly win the primary. But as the nominee, Oz faces a new dilemma: Motivating the commonwealth's most conservative voters.

