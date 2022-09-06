Republican Gov. Charlie Baker's decision not to seek reelection this year upended the Massachusetts political world, setting off a scramble among ambitious members of both parties as the top job -- which Baker had won twice -- suddenly came open and set off a domino effect down the ballot.

Despite its liberal reputation, Massachusetts has a long habit of electing Republican governors -- Deval Patrick, who served two terms, is the only Democrat to hold the corner office on Beacon Hill since Michael Dukakis left it in 1991 -- and Baker, even in this era of sharp partisan divisions, routinely polled as one of the country's most popular state leaders.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.