Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee from Georgia, said this week that he has accepted an invitation to debate his Democratic rival, Sen. Raphael Warnock, in October.

Speaking to Fox's Sean Hannity on Tuesday night, Walker said he has agreed to a televised debate in Savannah, Warnock's hometown. Notably, that event is not one of the three debates Warnock has said he has agreed to attend.

