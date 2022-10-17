Joe O'Dea, the Republican nominee for US Senate from Colorado, fired back at Donald Trump on Monday after the former President slammed him as a "RINO" and suggested Trump's supporters wouldn't vote for a "stupid" person like O'Dea.

In a statement to CNN, O'Dea, the CEO of a Colorado construction company, didn't walk away from the criticism he's been leveling at Trump, including on Sunday when he told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" that he would "actively" campaign against Trump and for other GOP candidates if the former President runs again. O'Dea also told Bash that Trump should have done more to prevent the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

