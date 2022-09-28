The Defense Department's inspector general said in a letter to Congress this week that his office has identified "concerns" with the department's use of phone messaging apps that were related to calls for an investigation into the department's failure to preserve texts from January 6, 2021.

Acting Inspector General Sean O'Donnell told Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin, who had requested the probe, that his office will be issuing an advisory on the department's use of mobile messaging applications "that we believe will be relevant to the concerns you raised in your letter" requesting the review.

Ellie Kaufman contributed to this story.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.