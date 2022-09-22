Rep. Jamie Raskin, a member of the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, on Thursday revealed the identity of a former Twitter employee whose anonymous testimony raising concerns about former President Donald Trump's comments on the social media platform was featured at a hearing this summer.

The Maryland Democrat told CNN that he revealed Anika Navaroli's identity on Twitter because she wanted to come forward ahead of next week's hearing, though he said it hasn't yet been decided if her testimony will be part of that hearing.

