A federal judge suggested Monday that Idaho's abortion ban may run afoul of federal law to the extent that it would open up doctors for prosecution for abortions provided when a woman faces serious health risks but not necessarily the threat of death.

In comments made during a hearing in the Biden administration's challenge to the law, US District Judge B. Lynn Winmill appeared particularly troubled by arguments put forward by the state legislature, whose lawyer claimed that Idaho prosecutors would not bring cases against physicians in those cases.

