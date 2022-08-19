'I don't say his name, ever': Vulnerable Republicans seek to avoid Trump in 2022 midterms

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., listen alongside House Republicans during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 in Washington, DC.

 Sarah Silbiger/The Washington Post/Getty Images

The man in charge of the House GOP's campaign strategy has been doling out advice to Republican candidates and incumbents in key battleground races as they prepare for the general election: Don't be distracted by Donald Trump on the campaign trail, and instead focus on the issues Republicans believe will be most salient to voters in the midterms.

The guidance from Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota, relayed by three GOP sources familiar with the internal conversations, reflects a tacit acknowledgment among Republican leaders that the former president could knock the GOP's midterm messaging off course as they seek to recapture the House majority this fall. It also represents a shift from the strategy deployed in many Republican primaries, where embracing Trump -- or at least not alienating him and his base -- was seen as essential to survival.

