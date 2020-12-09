President-elect Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, said Wednesday in a statement that he learned his tax affairs are being investigated by the US Attorney's Office in Delaware.

Hunter Biden said his attorney informed him on Tuesday that the US attorney's office advised his lawyer of the investigation.

"I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors," he said in a statement.

The Biden transition team also put out a statement about the news: "President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.