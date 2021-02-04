Hunter Biden is writing a book about his struggle with addiction

President Joe Biden's son Hunter is publishing a memoir about his struggle with addiction that will be released in April.

"I come from a family forged by tragedies and bound by a remarkable, unbreakable love," Hunter Biden writes in the book, according to its publisher, Gallery Books. "Beautiful Things" will be released April 6.

The Associated Press first reported the announcement.

During the first presidential debate, Biden defended Hunter when former President Donald Trump brought up how he was discharged from the Navy Reserve in 2014 after failing a drug test.

"My son, like a lot of people, like a lot of people you know at home, had a drug problem," Biden said at the time. "He's overtaken it. He's fixed it. He's worked on it, and I'm proud of him. I'm proud of my son."

Hunter Biden, who was present at his father's inauguration last month, has maintained a low profile since he won the election. In December, CNN reported that federal authorities are actively investigating his business dealings. Federal prosecutors in Delaware, working with the IRS Criminal Investigation agency and the FBI, have issued subpoenas and sought interviews.

