House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told CNN the House will "probably not" vote in the coming days on legislation that would ban senior government officials and their families from trading stocks, meaning the House will likely not take the bill up before the midterms.

"Probably no vote this week," the Maryland Democrat told CNN.

