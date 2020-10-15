How to watch tonight's Trump and Biden town halls

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are expected to participate in competing town halls on Thursday, the same day both presidential candidates were originally scheduled to debate.

The second presidential debate was canceled after Trump objected to the virtual format announced by the Commission on Presidential Debates put forward after Trump's positive coronavirus diagnosis.

Biden is scheduled to appear in an ABC News town hall, while Trump is set to participate at the same time in an NBC News town hall. Less than 20 days from Election Day, the town halls give both candidates a national platform to make their cases to voters.

When are the town halls?

Both the Biden and Trump town halls are slated to start at 8 p.m. ET. Biden's will last for an hour and a half, while Trump's will last for an hour.

How can I watch them?

Follow CNN for live coverage of both town halls. CNN.com will have live coverage, analysis and fact checking of the competing town halls all in one place.

The Biden town hall will air on ABC, and will stream on ABC News Live, which is available on Hulu, Roku, YouTube TV, Amazon Fire tablets and TV stick, Xumo, Sling TV, Facebook, Twitter, ABCNews.com and the ABC News and ABC mobile apps.

The Trump town hall will air on NBC and across MSNBC, CNBC, NBC News Now and Telemundo's digital platforms.

Who is moderating?

George Stephanopoulos of ABC News will moderate the Biden town hall, while Savannah Guthrie of NBC News will moderate the Trump town hall.

Where are the events taking place?

The Trump town hall is taking place at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami. The Biden town hall will take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

What Covid-19 precautions are being taken?

For the Trump town hall, Guthrie will sit 12 feet from the President, and attendees will be required to wear face masks. The live audience will be socially distanced and will have to answer a symptoms questionnaire and take a temperature check before entering the outdoor venue, according to NBC.

Additionally, National Institutes of Health Clinical Director Clifford Lane said in a statement to NBC News that they have concluded, via PCR test analysis, "with a high degree of confidence" that Trump is "not shedding infectious virus." Trump was hospitalized for three days after announcing he had tested positive for the virus earlier this month.

The Biden town hall will adhere to state and local health and safety guidelines, according to ABC News.

Will there be another presidential debate between Biden and Trump?

The final presidential debate is still scheduled for October 22.

How many days until the election?

As of Thursday, there are 19 days until Election Day (Tuesday, November 3).