The fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention is Thursday night and will take place from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

Vice President Mike Pence formally accepted the 2020 Republican nomination for vice president on Wednesday night, speaking in front of a live audience at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland. A major theme of both his address and the night as a whole was support for law enforcement.

A dangerous storm tearing toward the Gulf Coast and an extraordinary protest by basketball and baseball stars over the latest police shooting of a Black man threatened to overshadow Pence's turn to headline the convention.

President Donald Trump is expected to deliver his acceptance speech Thursday night from the White House.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the final night of the Republican convention.

How can I watch the convention on TV and online?

CNN will air special convention coverage from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. ET for the duration of the Republican convention live on CNN, CNN en Español and CNN International.

CNN's reporting, live updates and analysis of the convention will be available all week on CNN.com and will feature a live stream of the convention speeches, without requiring authentication, on CNN.com's homepage and on mobile web.

CNN's Republican National Convention coverage will also stream live, with a log-in to a cable provider, on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast, Roku and Samsung Smart TV).

Who is scheduled to speak Thursday?

President Donald Trump, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump, deputy assistant to the president Ja'Ron Smith, Ann Dorn, Debbie Flood, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Evangelist preacher Franklin Graham, Alice Johnson -- a former federal criminal whose life sentence was commuted by Trump, Wade Mayfield, Carl and Marsha Mueller -- the parents of Kayla Mueller, who was kidnapped and reportedly raped by ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and UFC president Dana White.

Where is Trump delivering his nomination speech?

The President is expected to deliver his nomination acceptance speech Thursday evening from the White House, according to a Republican familiar with the planning.

Ethics experts have said that accepting the nomination from White House property highlights Trump's willingness to trample on norms. A federal law, known as the Hatch Act, generally forbids the use of government property and employees for political activities with some exceptions.

The President and vice president are exempted, but some previous officeholders have sought to limit political activity in the White House, for instance, by holding political events elsewhere or in the residential spaces of the presidential mansion.

Where is the rest of the convention being held?

Most of the convention has been and will take place in Washington, including on the White House lawn and at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium. The Mellon Auditorium is located around the block from Trump's hotel, which Republicans said they expected to act as a social hub for the week and will likely benefit financially.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addressed the RNC on Tuesday from Jerusalem, which was a break from longstanding traditions of leaving behind domestic politics when outside of the country -- particularly for the nation's top diplomat.

Vice President Mike Pence delivered his remarks from Fort McHenry in Maryland.

Republicans began their convention on Monday with an in-person roll call in Charlotte, North Carolina, which was attended by 336 delegates -- six delegates from each state and territory. Trump and Pence appeared at the roll call in North Carolina on Monday to thank the delegates.