The Electoral College meets Monday to cast votes for president and vice president, completing another key part of the election process that will eventually make Joe Biden the commander-in-chief next year.

This year's process has gained special attention in light of longshot efforts by President Donald Trump to overturn the election results in several key states.

CNN will be airing voting in all 50 states and the District of Columbia on Monday, giving an inside look at how this critical part of America's democracy works.

Here's how to watch CNN's special coverage:

Where to watch the votes:

Coverage will stream live on CNN.com's homepage and across mobile devices via CNN's apps for iOS and Android with a log-in to a cable provider. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast, Roku and Samsung Smart TV). The special will also be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

When does each state vote?

A handful of states begin voting around 10 a.m. ET and the process continues throughout the course of the day, with the last vote set to take place around 7 p.m. ET.

Electors vote at 10 a.m. ET in:

Indiana

New Hampshire

Tennessee

Vermont

Electors vote at 11 a.m. ET in:

Arkansas

Illinois

Mississippi

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Electors vote at 11:30 a.m. ET in:

Delaware

Iowa

Nevada

Electors vote at 11:45 a.m. ET in:

Kentucky

Electors vote at 12 p.m. ET in:

Arizona

Connecticut

Georgia

Maryland

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Virginia

Electors vote at 12:30 p.m. ET in:

Louisiana

Electors vote at 1 p.m. ET in:

Alabama

Kansas

Minnesota

New Mexico

South Dakota

Wisconsin

Electors vote at 2 p.m. ET in:

Colorado

Washington, DC

Florida

Idaho

Maine

Michigan

North Dakota

Utah

West Virginia

Wyoming

Electors vote at 3 p.m. ET in:

Alaska

Massachusetts

Missouri

Nebraska

New Jersey

Texas

Washington

Electors vote at 4 p.m. ET in:

Montana

Electors vote at 4:30 p.m. ET in:

Oregon

Electors vote at 5:30 p.m. ET in:

California

Electors vote at 7 p.m. ET in:

Hawaii

Who are the notable electors?

The electors were picked in the spring or summer by state parties. They're often party bigwigs, like governors or elder statespeople.

Here are some of the more notable electors expected to participate on Monday:

Georgia:

Stacey Abrams, the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nominee

Nikema Williams, the Democratic congresswoman-elect for the district previously represented by John Lewis

Idaho:

Raul Labrador, former Republican congressman

Illinois:

Lori Lightfoot, the Democratic mayor of Chicago

Maryland:

Kathleen Matthews, the former state Democratic Party chair

Mississippi:

Terry Reeves, the father of Gov. Tate Reeves

New Jersey:

Tammy Murphy, the state's first lady

New York:

Bill Clinton, former US president

Hillary Clinton, former US secretary of state and the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee

Andrew Cuomo, the state's Democratic governor

Kathy Hochul, the state's lt. governor

Letitia James, the state's attorney general

Thomas DiNapoli, the state's comptroller

Carl Heastie, the state's Democratic Assembly speaker

Christine Quinn, former Democratic New York City Council speaker

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers

Ohio:

Ken Blackwell, former Ohio Republican secretary of state

Pennsylvania:

Josh Shapiro, the state's Democratic attorney general

West Virginia:

Jim Justice, the state's Republican governor

Wisconsin:

Tony Evers, the state's Democratic governor

CNN's Zachary B. Wolf, Adam Levy, Ethan Cohen and Liz Stark contributed to this piece.