It's primary election day in New York, Florida and Oklahoma.

Though New York held many of its primaries in June, the Empire State's prolonged redistricting process not only pushed its congressional primaries to August, it also created several notable Democratic races. In Manhattan, there will be a member vs. member primary and a crowded field vying to win a largely new district. Elsewhere, the chair of the party's campaign arm is facing a progressive challenger.

