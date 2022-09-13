It's primary election day in New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware.

As primary season comes to an end on Tuesday, most eyes will be on New Hampshire as voters will decide which Republican who will take on Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in November. In the state's 1st Congressional District, there is a GOP primary where the nominee will challenge Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in a key House race this fall.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.