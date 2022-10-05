The Supreme Court's three liberal justices -- Latina, White and Black women -- sought during voting-rights arguments Tuesday to wrench the narrative of a colorblind America from the conservatives who currently dominate the bench.

Led by Chief Justice John Roberts, justices on the right have rejected policies that consider race, including in redistricting intended to boost the chances of racial minorities to elect their candidates of choice.

