In September 2011, Dr. Theodore Tapper treated 17-year-old CJ Rice for lingering and debilitating injuries after he was shot in the abdomen. Six days later, Rice was arrested and ultimately convicted on charges of attempted murder in a shooting of four people in South Philadelphia.

Nearly a decade after Rice's trial, CNN anchor Jake Tapper has closely examined the conviction of his father's patient, reporting a story that raises significant doubts about the case against Rice -- and the effectiveness of the legal counsel he was provided at his trial.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.