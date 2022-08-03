In the leadup to Kansas' monumental vote on abortion rights, volunteers and community organizers knocked on more than 60,000 doors, and made more than 600,000 phone calls.

The goal, according to Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, the coalition opposing the amendment: to engage voters in the Sunflower State across the political spectrum, including rural voters, registered Republican voters who turn out in primaries and the large swath of unaffiliated voters who typically sit out primaries.

